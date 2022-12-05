Demand for SUVs leaps as Türkiye awaits its 1st national car on roads

The demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in Türkiye has gained pace in the first 11 months of this year, according to industry data, in a trend that comes as the country’s first domestically produced electric car brand is set to hit the roads, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Some 208,693 units of SUVs have been sold from January through November this year, according to the Automotive Distributers and Mobility Association (ODMD) data, up 15.4% versus the same period of 2021.

Consumer preferences boosted the share of SUVs in overall car sales to 41.3%, up from 35% a year ago, according to the data that showed sedans' share dropping to 37.2%, down from 39.4%.

Some 188,244 sedan automobiles were sold in the first 11 months. Hatchbacks sit third with a 19.7% share, down from 23.7% in 2021, and 99,815 sales, the data showed.

Overall sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Türkiye slipped 1% year-over-year in the January-November period to 688,063 units, the ODMD said, driven by soaring prices and as problems from logistics bottlenecks to an ongoing chip shortage curbed production.

Passenger car sales were down 2.4% from a year ago to 505,886 vehicles, while light commercial vehicles saw a drop of 3.4% to 162,177 according to the ODD.

Yet sales in November jumped 36.7% year-over-year to 82,311 units, up from 60,216 a year ago. Sales of both passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were up 37.8% and 34%, respectively.

The share of SUVs is expected to gain even further pace once Türkiye’s first domestically produced electric vehicle brand hits the roads in the first months of 2023.

Togg began mass production in late October and sales of its first model, the C-segment SUV, are set to begin at the end of the first quarter of next year.

It will be the first electric sport utility vehicle produced in continental Europe by a nontraditional manufacturer.