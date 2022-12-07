Türkiye's central bank sees substantial increase in reserves - CBRT governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The reserves of the Central Bank of Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) have reached $125 billion, CBRT governor Shahap Kavcioglu said on the air of the TRT TV channel on Tuesday, Trend reports.

"The only central bank in the world, the reserves of which have increased since the beginning of 2022, is the Central Bank of Türkiye. We have diversified reserves and increased resources. The world's central banks have spent $1.2 trillion in reserves. Our reserve today is $125 billion," he said.