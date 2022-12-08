Ankara, Washington discuss bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin had a telephone conversation with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

During the telephone conversation, it was noted that Türkiye and the United States, as two NATO allies, should focus on strategic priorities and common interests. The importance of ongoing cooperation in the field of defense industry was emphasized.

During the negotiations, Türkiye's expectations regarding the completion of the process of approval of the request for the purchase and modernization of the F-16 by the US Congress were conveyed.

During the conversation, Türkiye's operation against the PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organization in Syria and Iraq was also touched upon. It was noted that Türkiye, subjected to terrorist attacks, has the right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Convention. It was emphasized that Türkiye is determined to eliminate all types of terrorist dangers and threats