Erdogan says Türkiye will supply Russian grain to poorest African states

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed the plans to supply grain from Russia through the republic’s territory to the poorest African states, according to statements made at a meeting with women’s organizations in Antalya broadcast by Türkiye’s TRT TV channel on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Mr. [President of Russia Vladimir] Putin says: ‘We are ready to supply grain free, whereas you deliver it to the poorest African states.’ We reply that we are ready to take the grain, process it into flour and supply it later to African states," Erdogan said, adding that from 44% to 46% of agriculture products are currently delivered from Ukrainian ports to European countries instead of states that need them. "We will be actively working for supplying agriculture products via the grain corridor to the poorest African states," he added.