Türkiye inks $200M deal with S.Korean firm for parts of MBT Altay

ASouth Korean firm will supply transmissions for the engines to be used on Türkiye’s domestic main battle tank (MBT) project, Altay, which was on hold after a deal with a German company collapsed, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

SNT Heavy Industries will supply Altay producer BMC with a 1,500-horsepower automatic transmission, the company said Monday.

It said the export deal includes $74.9 million of supply until 2027 and has an option for further sourcing priced at $141 million between 2028 and 2030.

The South Korean company said the deal was signed after a test evaluation, including an endurance driving test last year.

“It is a valuable achievement through a harsh test evaluation, such as completing a night-based driving of about 200 kilometers (124.27 miles) a day even in the local rough terrain and environment,” the company said, adding that their transmission could perfectly replace the German parts.