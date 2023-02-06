More than 1500 people reported dead, following Türkiye earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. As many as 1,541 people died, and 9,733 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to the latest data, 3,471 buildings were destroyed following the powerful quake.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.