Financial aid sent to provinces in Türkiye's disaster area - AFAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. 250 million Turkish lira emergency aid ($13.2 million) sent to Turkish provinces in disaster area, said the director of the division of the Turkish Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) Orhan Tatar, Trend reports.

"Currently, emergency rescue work in the regions is carried out by 9,688 people from among the personnel. An emergency aid of 250 million Turkish lira was sent to the provinces in the disaster zone," he said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.