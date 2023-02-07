Erdogan to visit Turkish provinces hit by earthquake tomorrow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit the provinces of Türkiye affected by the earthquake tomorrow, Erdogan said during a telephone conversation with the family of MP Yakup Tash, who died during the earthquake, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 5,434 people were killed, 31,777 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed.