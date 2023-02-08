Türkiye creates shelters for earthquake victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Shelters have been organized for the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye able to accommodate a total of 1.06 million people, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports.

He noted that the supply of natural gas to the areas affected by the earthquake will start soon.

"Currently, 103,800 people are taking part in search and rescue operations in the disaster zone," Oktay added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

Following the latest data, 9,057 people have been killed, and 52,979 have got injured in the quake.