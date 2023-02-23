Turkish Hatay after series of devastating earthquakes (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Six people were killed and 562 people were injured as a result of the two earthquakes of magnitude of 6.4 and 5.8 in the Turkish province of Hatay that occurred on February 20, Trend reports.

The earthquakes took place following the powerful earthquakes of magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 which hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Three-month state of emergency has been declared in 10 earthquake-affected provinces of Türkiye.