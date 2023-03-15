Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is paying a visit to Ankara, the Presidential Administration of Türkiye said, Trend reports.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has made a working visit to Ankara today. He will attend the emergency summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

The Summit, organized by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will take place at the Presidential Complex. The meeting will address the issue of emergency management and humanitarian assistance during natural disasters.

On November 11, 2022, the IX summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Samarkand.