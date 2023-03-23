Two earthquakes recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Two earthquakes of 5.3 and 4-magnitude have been recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash, Trend reports citing the Turkish Government's Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

According to AFAD, the earthquakes occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Meanwhile, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.