Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably attend the upcoming fuel loading ceremony at Türkiye’s Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The project to build the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is being carried out successfully. Chances are that Mr Putin will come [to Türkiye] to attend the April 27 ceremony. We’ll probably participate online together," Erdogan told the A Haber TV channel.