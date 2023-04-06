Türkiye expects solidarity of int'l actors in fight against terror - Erdogan

Stressing that Türkiye needs solidarity in its fight against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined that removing terrorism from the agenda of humanity is among their main duties, Trend reports citing Daily News.

“With this motto, we continue our fight without discrimination against all forms of terrorism, especially PKK, PYD, YPG. We are aware of the attempts to make the separatist terrorist organization flourish with word games, diplomatic and military trickery, and we follow them one by one,” Erdogan said addressing foreign ambassadors in Ankara.

Türkiye will put all this before the concerned parties when the time comes, Erdogan said adding that the country did not allow being surrounded by a terror corridor and would not allow new attempts.

“We will continue to implement our strategy to eliminate the terrorist threats to our country at their sources. We hope that the atmosphere created recently with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean is used as an opportunity to resolve problems. As has always been the case, we are supporting the steps that contribute to peace and stability in the Balkans,” he said.

Despite “countless injustices” Türkiye has been exposed to, European Union membership remains a strategic goal for Ankara, the president underlined.