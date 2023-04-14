Detention details of head of FETO terrorist organization cell in Azerbaijan disclosed (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. A special operation to detain Mehmet Cintosun, one of the organizers of the financing of the FETO (Fethullahist Terrorist Organization) and the head of the cell of this organization in Azerbaijan was carried out in Iraq, Turkish diplomatic sources told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

According to the sources, Cintosun was in close cooperation with other members of the terrorist organization during his long stay in Iraq.

Moreover, today, as a result of an operation carried out outside the country by the Turkish National Intelligence Organizations, he was taken to Türkiye.

As the source said, he acted as the head of the cell of the terrorist organization in 1995-2014 in Azerbaijan.

After, Cintosun returned to Türkiye in 2014 and fled there after the coup attempt on July 15, 2016.