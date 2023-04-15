Türkiye receives first signal from IMECE earth observation satellite

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The first signal has been received from IMECE earth observation satellite developed by TUBITAK UZAY (Space Technologies Research Institute), Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye Mustafa Varank said at the satellite’s launch ceremony, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

The IMECE satellite has been launched into space at 10:47 (GMT +3).

The launch process took place at the ground tracking station of Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) in Ankara.

The event was also attended by Head of the Strategy and Budget Department Ibrahim Senel, Head of the Defense Industry Agency Ismail Demir, Head of the Turkish Digital Transformation Authority Ali Taha Koc and TUBITAK President Hasan Mandal.

The IMECE satellite was supposed to be launched into space on April 14, but due to weather conditions, the launch was delayed.