Several shots fired in front of office building of ruling party in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. A gunshot was fired in front of the office building of the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Bahcelievler district of Istanbul, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The incident happened at 22:15 local time. A large number of police were called to the scene.

Istanbul Governorate said in a statement that one of two people on a motorbike passing by the building fired five shots into the air, four of which hit the upper floors of the building.

The fact is being investigated.