We issued multiple warnings to Armenia regarding monument to terrorists in Yerevan - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. We have issued warnings to Armenia regarding the monument to terrorists installed there, and we are thinking about taking additional measures, the Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said in an interview with "Lider Haber", Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye has made significant gestures towards Armenia, but Armenia has once again shown its insincerity.

"We have made some gestures towards normalization of relations with Armenia. Our goal was to normalize relations and contribute to the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The installation of a monument to the “Nemesis” terrorists in Yerevan is unacceptable. We have given Armenia the necessary warnings regarding the demolition of the monument. We are also considering the possibility of taking additional measures," Cavusoglu said.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Türkiye have been officially non-existent. In 1993, Türkiye reacted to the First Karabakh War, by closing its border with Armenia out of support for Azerbaijan.

In December 2021, Armenia and Türkiye announced appointing special envoys who met in Moscow in January 2022, with positive international reactions for attempts of normalizing relations. On 1 January 2022, Armenia lifted the embargo on Türkiye.