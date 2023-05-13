Turkish people won't allow any project that can damage brotherhood with Azerbaijan - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Turkish people will not allow any project that will damage the brotherhood with Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish TV channels on the evening of May 12, answering the question of candidate of the Nation Alliance for the 2023 Turkish presidential election Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu about Azerbaijan not being included in the project to "Revival of the historical Silk Road", Trend reports.

Erdogan noted that no one will be able to break the brotherhood established between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"I do not know what kind of map Mr. Kemal has, but with the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, we have already built a Silk Road through Azerbaijan. We have been sending freight trains to China along this railway line for two years <...>. When the Zangazur Corridor opens, it will give a new breath to the Middle Corridor, which also includes the Silk Road. Know this too, Kılıçdaroğlu. For this reason, we attach great importance to the Zangazur corridor, which will connect Nakhchivan with Azerbaijan and, consequently, Türkiye with Azerbaijan," Erdogan said.