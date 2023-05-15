Turkish Supreme Electoral Council reveals number of unopened ballot boxes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A total of 27 ballot boxes have not yet been opened in Türkiye, Chairman of the Turkish Supreme Electoral Council Ahmet Ener told reporters, Trend reports.

Besides, according to him, 1,529 ballot boxes have not yet been opened for voting outside Türkiye.

Turkish President, Head of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fatherland Union candidate Sinan Ogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu stand as candidates in the elections.

According to the latest statistics, Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.41 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.96 percent, Sinan Ogan - 05.20 percent.

On May 14, voting was held in Türkiye in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

In addition, 600 deputies in 87 constituencies will be elected to the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Totally, 24 parties and 151 independent candidates participate in the elections.

Türkiye has had over 191,000 ballot boxes installed. There have been over 60.6 million registered voters in the country. About five million of them voted for the first time.