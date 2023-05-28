Voting in second round of presidential elections kicks off Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Voting of Turkish citizens in the second round of presidential elections in Türkiye has kicked off, Trend reports.

Voting, which began at 09:00 (GMT+4), will continue until 18:00.

The electorate will choose between Türkiye's incumbent, Justice and Development Party (AKP) head Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent. Since no one has got more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round has been scheduled.