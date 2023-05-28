There is no electoral process in world history with such high turnout - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. There is no electoral process with such a high turnout in world history, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists, Trend reports.

About 60 million people took part in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye on May 14.

According to the results of the counting of votes in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdogan won 49.52 percent of the votes, Kemal Kilicdaroglu - 44.88 percent, Sinan Ogan - 5.17 percent, and Muharrem Ince - 0.43 percent. Since no one has got more than 50 percent of the vote, the second round has been scheduled.