Türkiye's embassy warns Turkish nationals planning to visit France over riots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Türkiye's embassy in Paris warned Turkish nationals planning to visit France to be cautious amid the ongoing violent protests in the country, Trend reports.

"Widespread protest demonstrations have been taking place throughout the country. These protests have resulted in disruptions in various transportation and public services, and acts of violence causing damage to public buildings, private property, and infrastructure. In light of these events, it is advised that our citizens residing in France, especially in Paris, or those planning to travel to France, exercise maximum caution, avoid potential protest areas and their vicinity, and regularly monitor the development of possible incidents through the announcements of local authorities, the Embassy of Türkiye in Paris, and the Consulate General," the embassy said in a statement.

The protests began after the murder of a 17-year-old teenager who disobeyed an order of the traffic police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in the province of Ile-de-France.