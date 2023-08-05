Africans fully stopped supplying France with gold and uranium - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Africans have completely stopped supplying gold and uranium to France at the moment, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

He stated that numerous countries around the world have documented France's past crimes in Algeria, Rwanda, and Mali.

"Africans are well aware of France's crimes, and in response to years of oppression, they have now completely halted the supply of gold and uranium to France." "We try to keep good relations with them," Erdogan remarked.

Following the military takeover of power in Niger, the military declared a halt to uranium and gold exports to France. The African country contributed 15-17 percent of the uranium needed for European Union nuclear power plants.

Furthermore, the Niger revolt occurred on the night of July 27. The military deposed President Mohamed Bazum, and Abdourahamane Tchiani, the leader of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, was designated the new head of state.