First ship carrying agricultural products enters Bosphorus since grain deal ended

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. The container ship Joseph Schulte, sailing under the flag of Hong Kong, which left the port of Odessa on August 16, entered the Bosporus strait at about 7:00 a.m., Trend reports.

According to the information, the vessel was the first ship carrying agricultural products to pass through the strait after the grain deal was terminated.

The vessel arrived at the port of Ambarli near Istanbul in Türkiye on the evening of August 17. The final route of the cargo ship is unknown at the moment.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Navy announced on August 10 temporary corridors for merchant vessels heading to or leaving the ports of Chernomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny.