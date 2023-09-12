Türkiye to never stop fighting for new constitution - Turkish President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Türkiye will never stop making efforts and fighting for a new constitution, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

"There are as many constitutions in the world as there are countries represented in the United Nations. Each country has prepared a different constitution according to its history, political, social and cultural structure," he said.

"Our constitutional experience goes back 200 years. Since 1980, our constitution has been a relic of a coup. Naturally, the text of the constitution is not immutable. For example, the text of the U.S. constitution has been changed 27 times, but it can still fulfill the needs of the country. There are also states that are far from democracy. We have both responsibility and promise to the nation. Therefore, the issue of a new constitution is always at the top of our agenda," Erdogan said.