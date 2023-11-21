Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

Türkiye and Russia to hold political consultations - Turkish MFA

Türkiye Materials 21 November 2023 03:08 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye and Russia to hold political consultations - Turkish MFA

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Political consultations between the Turkish and Russian delegations will be held on November 21 in Moscow, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

According to the information, the delegation will be headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Burak Akcapar, as well as Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Vershinin and Alexander Grushko.

t is reported that bilateral and regional issues between Turkey and the Russian Federation will be discussed during the consultations.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more