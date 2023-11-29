Türkiye's medical aid air dispatch heading to Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Türkiye has sent an airplane with medicines and medical supplies for the Gaza Strip, Turkish Ministry of National Defense wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

The jet, which also transports medical staff, took off from Türkiye's Kayseri Airport and headed to Egypt.

As part of cooperative efforts with Egypt's Ministry of Health, medical personnel will treat the injured.

Fahrettin Koca, Türkiye's Minister of Health, stated on November 23 that he had approached the governments of Egypt and Israel about the construction of a field hospital in Gaza. He claims that a coordination group has already visited Egypt to discuss the topic and choose a location for the facility.

