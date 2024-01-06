Türkiye arrests 15 people on espionage charges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Türkiye has arrested 15 out of 34 detainees on suspicion of spying, Trend reports, referring to Turkish media.

As a result of the operation conducted in 8 provinces, including Istanbul, arrest for "political or military espionage" was requested against 26 out of 34 suspects.

The court decided to arrest 15 of the suspects on espionage charges and to take judicial supervision measures against 11 others.

Among the suspects, 8 were handed over to the Migration Service Directorate for deportation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel