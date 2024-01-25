Presidents of Türkiye, Iran share thoughts on various issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, who is on a visit to Ankara, made a joint statement for the media, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the two countries inked ten agreements covering energy, free trade zones, media, culture, railway transit, and mutual recognition of driver's licenses.

Erdogan condemned the terrorist attack that occurred in Kerman on January 3, stating that Turkey supports Iran in its fight against terrorism.

The President of Türkiye also mentioned the importance of further strengthening cooperation against PKK, PYD, YPG and PJAK terrorist groups, which pose a threat to the security of the two countries and the entire region.

Erdogan noted that the heads of state exchanged views on many issues, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the current situation in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the South Caucasus, as well as the goal of reaching a trade volume between Türkiye and Iran of $30 billion.

He also mentioned that over 30,000 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent from Türkiye to the Gaza Strip.

Raisi visited Türkiye on January 24.

The visit was held at the official invitation of President Erdogan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel