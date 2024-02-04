EU wants to establish closer relations with Türkiye - Josep Borrell

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The European Union said it intends to deepen cooperation with Türkiye and resolve differences in the short term, Trend reports.

EU foreign ministers met at an informal meeting in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Following the meeting, where relations with Türkiye were one of the issues on the agenda, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Relations and Security Policy Josep Borrell and the Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Labib issued joint press statements.

“All member states agree to establish closer relations with Turkey,” Borrell said.

The EU High Representative said that in order to prevent conflicts and enhance cooperation, we should maintain contacts with Turkey, taking into account the Cyprus issue: "We must expand relations with Türkiye, work in areas where our interests overlap, and avoid issues that alienate us from each other".