Türkiye considers options for gas supplies from Turkmenistan through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Ankara is considering options for supplying Turkmen gas to Türkiye through Azerbaijan, Iran and the Caspian Sea, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend reports.

"Turkmen gas is an issue that has been on our agenda for many years. There are three options for gas delivery. One of them is that Turkmen gas is transferred to Türkiye through Iran via swap. Another option is that it arrives in Türkiye by exchange through Iran and Azerbaijan. Alternatively, Turkmen gas could be supplied to Türkiye via a gas pipeline passing through the Caspian Sea, which is essentially longer lasting, more stable and has a larger capacity ability. All these options are being considered and, to begin with, up to 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas can be transferred from Turkmenistan,” the minister said.

Bayraktar also touched upon the issue of creating a gas trading center in Türkiye.

“Türkiye is working on a gas trading platform for the Istanbul financial center, primarily with Gazprom. We think that we will be able to put this platform into operation in a short time,” Bayraktar noted.