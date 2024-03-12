Erdogan hopes for Putin's visit after municipal elections in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes for a visit from Russian President Vladimir Putin after municipal elections in Türkiye, Erdogan said at an iftar dinner during the month of Ramadan, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that Turkey continues dialogue with its neighbors on the Black Sea.

"Last Friday we received Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Istanbul. And after the elections [in Turkey], we plan to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin," Erdogan said.