BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Türkiye and Iraq have tentatively agreed on more than 20 agreements, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

According to him, these agreements will be signed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Iraq tomorrow.

The minister said that the goal of the upcoming visit is to ensure that relations between the two countries contribute to regional stability, prosperity and development.