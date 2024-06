BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The cost of construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Türkiye is $24-25 billion, Director of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

“At current prices it will be $24-25 billion,” Likhachev said.

Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant in the Republic of Türkiye, built by Russia’s corporation, Rosatom. The capacity of each nuclear power plant unit will be 1,200 MW.