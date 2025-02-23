Turkish, French presidents discuss situation in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the conversation, Erdogan stated that Türkiye continues its efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and ensure a fair and lasting peace. Erdogan said that Türkiye, as a country that has repeatedly managed to bring the opposing sides to the negotiating table, can contribute to peace talks, including by hosting them, and that it is important to begin a negotiation process that does not exclude any of the conflicting parties.

The Turkish president said the plan to deport Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan or any other third country was unacceptable.

The parties agreed to work in a more coordinated manner in the new era as leaders of two NATO allies.