The US is ready to make new steps if Russia will respond to the expulsion of its diplomats, Sputnik reports.

The US has decided to expel 60 Russian diplomats within the Skripal poisoning case.

"We expel 48 employees of diplomatic missions and 12 employees of the UN mission," the statement says.

At the same time, the White House said that it was ready to hold talks with Russia if the latter "changes its behavior."

