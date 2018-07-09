At least 1 killed as helicopter crashes in residential area in Virginia

9 July 2018 08:31 (UTC+04:00)

At least one person was killed when a helicopter crashed Sunday evening into a residential townhome building in Williamsburg, Virginia, Sputnik reported citing WRAL broadcaster.

According to the statement of the local police, authorities were still trying to identify the pilot of the helicopter after it reportedly went down after 4:30 p.m. local time. It was instantly not clear if the person who died was on board of the aircraft or on the ground.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, WRAL reported. Local residents reportedly described hearing a low-flying helicopter before a loud explosion and fire.

The incident occured near the campus of the College of Wiliam and Mary, prompting an alert from the university, local media reported. The university representatives stressed that the crash did not occur on the College of William and Mary property and urged in a twitter statement to avoid the area of the incident.

"There has been an aviation incident in the residential area near Dillard Complex. Avoid the area."

