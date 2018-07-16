Trump says U.S. must find ways to cooperate with Russia

16 July 2018 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had productive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that had turned the corner on a relationship that had never been worse, Reuters reports.

“If we are going to solve many of the problems facing our world, we will have to find ways to cooperate,” Trump told a joint news conference in the Finnish capital Helsinki.

He said he had discussed a wide range of critical issues for both countries, including the war in Syria, Iran, global terrorism and nuclear arms control. He also addressed the issue of alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections, he said.

“We made the first steps toward a brighter future, grounded on cooperation and peace,” he said. “Refusing to engage will not accomplish anything.”

