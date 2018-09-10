Typhoon Mangkhut approaching to Guam

10 September 2018 06:19 (UTC+04:00)

Typhoon Mangkhut will strike Guam from local time Monday afternoon and it is gaining strength to pose a dangerous threat to southeastern China by Friday or the weekend, Xinhua reported citing the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

According to the Typhoon Warning for Guam released by the NWS at the Guam local time 7:40 a.m. Monday morning, Mangkhut, whose center was located about 170 miles (287.3 kilometers) east-southeast of Saipan and 245 miles (414.1 kilometers) east-northeast of Guam, is expected to become the equivalent of a Category 2 or 3 hurricane as it rakes through the U.S. island territories in the Western Pacific.

Mangkhut is moving west at 21 mph (35.5 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (152.1 kph), the NWS said, adding that it would likely intensify after striking the Marianas and tracking into the open Pacific Ocean on the west of Guam this week.

Interests in the Philippines, southeastern China and Japan's far southwestern Ryukyu Islands hence should monitor the progress of Mangkhut, the report said.

The NWS also warned that combined seas could reach 40 feet (12.2 meters) near the center of the storm, and seas outside the storm center could reach 20 feet (6.1 meters).

Guam's emergency agency urged residents since from last week to prepare for a potentially catastrophic typhoon with widespread damage and extended power outages. All inbound flights for Monday and departures on Tuesday have been canceled.

The last major typhoon to directly hit the island was in 2002 with Supertyphoon Pongsona, which left the entire island of Guam without power, destroyed about 1,300 houses, killed one person and cost 700 million U.S. dollars.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Vietnam cancels flights to Japan due to Typhoon Jebi
Other News 5 September 08:46
Japan's authorities recommend evacuation of over 300000 people over Jebi typhoon
Other News 4 September 08:50
Typhoon Rumbia makes landfall in Shanghai
Other News 17 August 08:41
Typhoon Maria makes landfall in east China's Fujian
China 12 July 02:48
11 dead, dozens missing as severe typhoon hits Japan
Other News 7 July 08:39
6.0-magnitude quake hits near Guam - USGS
Other News 22 May 06:19
Latest
Ukraine eyes to greatly expand trade, economic co-op with Azerbaijan
Economy news 07:30
Trump on DPRK leader Kim: 'good dialogue from two people that like each other'
US 05:24
Man attacks 7 people with knife in downtown Paris, gets arrested
Europe 04:27
Chinese Vice Premier calls for raising food safety standards
China 03:28
Egypt set to release Lebanese tourist jailed over Facebook post
Other News 02:21
Sudan’s Bashir dissolves govt, appoints new ministers
Other News 01:15
China's printing industry mulls smart manufacturing alliance
China 00:20
Genoa bridge reconstruction to cost 150-200 million euros, official says
Europe 9 September 23:23
At least seven killed in blast near procession in Afghan capital (UPDATED)
Other News 9 September 22:47