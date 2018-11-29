Trump cancels meeting with Putin

29 November 2018 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would make a final decision on whether to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Argentina after he receives a full report on the Kerch Strait incident, according to Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he decided to cancel a scheduled meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

'Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting in Argentina with President Vladimir Putin. I look forward to a meaningful Summit again as soon as this situation is resolved,' Trump said in a Twitter message.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China hopes for positive results from U.S. talks at G20
China 16:08
Bolton: Trump invites Brazil future president to Washington
US 16:00
Putin urges US to abandon policy of unilateral sanctions
Russia 28 November 18:09
Kremlin: Preparations for Putin-Trump meeting in Argentina continue
Russia 28 November 15:46
Mexico to bestow top honor on Trump son-in-law, sparking Twitter outcry
Other News 28 November 11:37
China envoy warns of dire consequences if U.S. hardliners hold sway
China 28 November 11:28
Latest
5G video calling realized in China's Yangtze River Delta
China 22:33
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Romania are strategic partners
Politics 22:02
Money transfers within Kazakhstan up by over 3 times
Finance 21:55
SOCAR, San Marino state company ink memorandum of understanding (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 21:17
Azerbaijan to adopt European experience in persimmon production (Exclusive)
Economy 20:58
Azerbaijan to get new enterprises for production of packages for persimmons (Exclusive)
Economy 20:57
Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan in Yandex.ru search engine prevented
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:54
Analyst: Armenians often stand at head of many criminal cash withdrawal groups in Russia
Commentary 20:51
IFC to help Uzbekistan bring foreign investment in energy sector
Oil&Gas 20:34