US rolls out economic part of 'Deal of the Century' for Palestinian authority

22 June 2019 23:52 (UTC+04:00)

The White House has unveiled the economic part of US President Donald Trump’s "deal of the century" for Palestinian Authority, which features $50 billion in investment in the coming decade, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"With the potential to facilitate more than $50 billion in new investment over ten years, Peace to Prosperity represents the most ambitious and comprehensive international effort for the Palestinian people to date", the announcement read.

The "Peace to Prosperity" plan offers solutions to how to double Palestinian gross domestic product over a 10-year period, create over a million jobs, and reduce the poverty rate by 50 percent.

It calls for a cash injection to the tune of $900 million in rail and highway links between Gaza and the West Bank, upgrading Palestinian infrastructure, enhancing tourism and developing a central online e-government system, among other goals.

Investment in the form of grants and concessional loans will be distributed to projects both inside Palestinian territories and to neighbouring Egypt, Israel, Jordan and Lebanon, linking them together by tearing down trade barriers in the region.

The road map comes days before White House senior adviser Jared Kushner presents Trump’s vision for Palestinian Authority at a workshop in Bahrain from 25-26 June.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump eyes more Iran sanctions; military action still on table
US 22 June 21:09
Iran says it will respond firmly to any U.S. threat
Other News 22 June 11:52
Amazon gets U.S. patent to use delivery drones for surveillance service
Other News 22 June 11:09
Kazakhstan, Japan to launch direct flights
Economy 22 June 10:22
U.S. cities brace for immigration raids, say they will not participate
Other News 22 June 09:52
China state media urges U.S. to drop win-at-all-costs trade stance
Other News 22 June 09:20
Latest
At least 4 people killed, 6 injured in factory fire in Turkey’s Istanbul
Turkey 22 June 23:02
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva meets with Azerbaijani athletes competing at 2nd European Games (FOTO)
Society 22 June 22:16
Azerbaijan significantly increases car imports
Economy 22 June 22:00
Three al Shabaab fighters killed in Kenya after attack on police
Other News 22 June 21:42
Trump eyes more Iran sanctions; military action still on table
US 22 June 21:09
Bitcoin breaks $11,000 mark for 1st time since March 2018
Finance 22 June 20:00
5.4-magnitude quake hits China's province
China 22 June 19:16
Seven dead, dozens trapped in Cambodia building collapse
World 22 June 18:14
Georgia hosts conference to mark 101-year friendship with Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan 22 June 15:39