U.S. Treasury Secretary says U.S., China were close to trade deal: CNBC

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday that the United States and China were close to a trade deal, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there’s a path to complete this,” Mnuchin said in an interview to the CNBC news channel.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet this week at the G20 summit in Japan hoping to calm their 11-month trade war.

Separately, in comments on recent U.S. sanctions on Iran, Mnuchin said he believes the sanctions “are working”.

