Trump says to talk trade, defense with Japanese PM Abe at G20

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will discuss trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, western Japan, as Washington pushes to cut its big trade deficit, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We’re going to be talking about many things and we’re also going to be talking about a lot of trade. I appreciate the fact that you’re sending many automobile companies into Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania and North Carolina,” Trump said at the start of the talks. He was referring to states that are critical to his effort to win re-election next year.

Trump said the two leaders would also discuss Japanese purchases of U.S. military equipment.

