Trump says to talk trade, defense with Japanese PM Abe at G20

28 June 2019 05:23 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will discuss trade with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at their talks on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) summit in Osaka, western Japan, as Washington pushes to cut its big trade deficit, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We’re going to be talking about many things and we’re also going to be talking about a lot of trade. I appreciate the fact that you’re sending many automobile companies into Michigan and Ohio and Pennsylvania and North Carolina,” Trump said at the start of the talks. He was referring to states that are critical to his effort to win re-election next year.

Trump said the two leaders would also discuss Japanese purchases of U.S. military equipment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Senate backs massive defense bill
US 03:34
Turkmenistan Airlines preparing for flights to Tokyo
Turkmenistan 27 June 19:32
IFC to become shareholder of Uzbek bank
Finance 27 June 17:37
Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House
Other News 27 June 16:35
Japan PM Abe says hopes for 'new era' in Japan-China relations
Other News 27 June 16:00
Iran's confidence, challenges for US, and Israeli elections
Commentary 27 June 15:27
Latest
Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC, allies meeting
Oil&Gas 04:57
Senate backs massive defense bill
US 03:34
Apple design chief Jony Ive to leave and start own firm
World 03:05
Bahrain recalls ambassador to Iraq over embassy attack: statement
Arab World 02:05
Attacks on Turkish observation post in Syria's Idlib kills soldier: ministry
Turkey 01:07
Gunman wounds two at French mosque, suspect later found dead
Europe 00:11
One dead, at least 24 wounded as bombs hit buses in Iraq's Kirkuk
Arab World 27 June 23:16
Bitcoin's pullback accelerates, price breaks below $11,000
Business 27 June 22:31
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s profit exceeded forecast amount by 15 percent in 2018
Business 27 June 22:15