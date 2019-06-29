Trump invites North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet at DMZ during South Korea visit

29 June 2019 04:54 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump tweeted out early Saturday morning from Japan that during his next stop in South Korea, he would like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone "just to shake his hand and say Hello," Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon)," Trump tweeted. "While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

Trump and Kim last met in Hanoi, Vietnam, at a peace summit that ended without a deal. Kim insisted that Trump lower some of the economic sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) before he would proceed further with his denuclearization program. The US refused to budge, maintaining it wouldn't remove any sanctions until irreversible and verifiable destruction of DPRK's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs was under way.​

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Putin ready for cooperation with US, Kremlin says
Russia 05:38
Charlottesville neo-Nazi sentenced to life, judge says 'too great a risk' to release
US 02:19
U.S. will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil: special envoy
Other News 28 June 17:16
Trump knocks Democratic candidates over healthcare for immigrants
Other News 28 June 15:14
New US ambassador to Turkey appointed
Turkey 28 June 11:16
Putin, Trump hold brief conversation in Osaka
Russia 28 June 08:48
Latest
Putin ready for cooperation with US, Kremlin says
Russia 05:38
Anti-Iranian sanctions not discussed at meeting on nuclear deal — Russian senior diplomat
Nuclear Program 04:15
Putin, Moon Jae-in discuss situation on Korean Peninsula
Russia 03:39
Genoa blasts away remnants of tragic motorway bridge
Europe 02:58
Charlottesville neo-Nazi sentenced to life, judge says 'too great a risk' to release
US 02:19
It's time to focus on future relationship, French minister tells Britain
Europe 01:41
Six killed in bus crash in Philippines
Other News 01:03
Leyla Aliyeva attends ceremony of launching first ever Inclusivity Hackathon in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 00:22
French all-time record temperature rises further to 45.8 degrees
Europe 00:19