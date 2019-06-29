Trump invites North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet at DMZ during South Korea visit

US President Donald Trump tweeted out early Saturday morning from Japan that during his next stop in South Korea, he would like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone "just to shake his hand and say Hello," Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon)," Trump tweeted. "While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!"

Trump and Kim last met in Hanoi, Vietnam, at a peace summit that ended without a deal. Kim insisted that Trump lower some of the economic sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) before he would proceed further with his denuclearization program. The US refused to budge, maintaining it wouldn't remove any sanctions until irreversible and verifiable destruction of DPRK's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs was under way.​

