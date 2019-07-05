'Salute to America' Trump delivers Independence Day address in DC

5 July 2019 04:28 (UTC+04:00)

Thousands participated in the annual National Independence Day Parade marching in the central streets of the US capital of Washington DC, held hours before the first 'Salute to America' event, initiated by President Donald Trump, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The traditional parade was held just hours before the "Salute to America" event. Trump first voiced the idea to hold the celebration after attending a Bastille Day military parade in Paris in 2017.

Called 'Salute to America', the event will pay tribute to each of the five US service branches and will include flyovers by various military jets and a display of M1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

The tanks, however, will not move down Pennsylvania Avenue, as their weight would damage roads, according to media reports, citing US defence officials. They are instead stationed in static display at the event at the National Mall.

The celebration is expected to conclude with fireworks.

The Salute to America is taking palce on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit
World 04:40
United States adds India to steel tariff dispute at WTO
World 4 July 17:55
Vietnam determined to tackle U.S. concerns about steel exports
Other News 4 July 16:41
Trump officials say U.S.-China trade talks to resume next week
Other News 4 July 16:15
China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
Other News 4 July 14:01
Iran says it could consider talks with U.S. only if sanctions lifted and Khamenei permits
Other News 4 July 13:31
Latest
Google Maps down, sparking mass disorientation
World 05:28
At least 26 dead after fishing boat capsizes off Honduran coast
World 05:01
U.S. asks federal court to throw out Huawei lawsuit
World 04:40
Member of Sicilian mafia captured in Bolivia
World 03:21
Honduras searches for 9 missing fishermen
World 03:11
Putin holds friendly meeting with Berlusconi at Rome airport
World 02:44
PSG sign Herrera until 2024
World 02:19
Brit found dead in Thai cinema 'while watching horror movie Annabelle Comes Home'
World 01:42
Dozens of migrants feared dead after boat capsizes off Tunisia
World 01:03