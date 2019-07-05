'Salute to America' Trump delivers Independence Day address in DC

Thousands participated in the annual National Independence Day Parade marching in the central streets of the US capital of Washington DC, held hours before the first 'Salute to America' event, initiated by President Donald Trump, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The traditional parade was held just hours before the "Salute to America" event. Trump first voiced the idea to hold the celebration after attending a Bastille Day military parade in Paris in 2017.

Called 'Salute to America', the event will pay tribute to each of the five US service branches and will include flyovers by various military jets and a display of M1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

The tanks, however, will not move down Pennsylvania Avenue, as their weight would damage roads, according to media reports, citing US defence officials. They are instead stationed in static display at the event at the National Mall.

The celebration is expected to conclude with fireworks.

The Salute to America is taking palce on the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC.

