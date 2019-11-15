U.S. Fed buys $1.8 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none

15 November 2019 01:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Federal Reserve bought $1.754 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, compared with $828 million purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB,

Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

