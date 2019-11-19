Pompeo: US will terminate Iran sanctions waiver for enrichment plant Fordow

19 November 2019 00:38 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters Monday that Washington will be rescinding its Iran sanctions waiver for Iranian fuel enrichment plant Fordow, explaining that there is no "legitimate" reason for the country to be enriching uranium, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Pompeo began the briefing by stating that US officials were monitoring ongoing protests in the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that the US condemns "any acts committed by the government against the Iranian people."

"The Islamic Republic must cease violence against it's own people," Pompeo told reporters. "The world is watching."

Shifting focus, the secretary went on to state that the US would be terminating the Iran sanctions waiver for Iranian underground uranium enrichment facility Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. "There is no legitimate reason to enrich uranium," the official stressed, before adding that the enrichment level needs to stay at zero.
The secretary's remarks come after Iran announced earlier this year that it would be gradually scaling back its commitments to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in response to the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Obama-era agreement in May 2018. Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, stated in early November that Iran was preparing for the fourth stage of its pullback from the 2015 deal.

The US' decision on Fordow is effective December 15.

