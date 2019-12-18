Trump accuses Democrats of 'attempted coup' on eve of impeachment vote

18 December 2019 01:24 (UTC+04:00)

On the eve of his expected impeachment in the U.S. House of Representatives, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of pursuing an “illegal, partisan attempted coup” and declaring war on American democracy as they seek to remove him from office for pressing Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trump’s remarks came in a letter he signed addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, released as House lawmakers met to set the rules for debate ahead of Wednesday’s planned vote on two articles of impeachment - formal charges - against Trump.

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth,” Trump’s letter stated, alluding to the 2020 U.S. presidential election in which he is seeking another four years in office.

The U.S. Constitution gives the House the power to impeach a president for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” part of the document’s checks and balances among the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the federal government.

The Democratic-led House is expected to pass two articles of impeachment charging the Republican president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his dealings with Ukraine.

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” Trump added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexico, U.S. seek to dispel tension over labor tweak to trade deal
Other News 17 December 01:32
Boeing suppliers bracing for temporary halt in 737 MAX output
US 16 December 22:32
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on some U.S. goods
China 15 December 13:51
US Intends to Announce Withdrawal of 4,000 Troops From Afghanistan Next Week
Other News 15 December 08:40
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Trump bid to shield financial records
US 14 December 05:50
Trump admits US will develop offensive space capabilities
US 14 December 01:21
Latest
Putin, Macron phone call stresses importance of coordination, fighting terrorism
Europe 00:28
Putin notes need for further anti-terror efforts in Syria in phone call with Erdogan
Russia 17 December 23:35
France launches procedure for 5G licenses
Europe 17 December 22:54
Three men suspected of plotting terrorist attack at Christmas market in Vienna
Europe 17 December 21:27
Iran’s Jask county to turn into oil refining city and oil terminal
Oil&Gas 17 December 20:58
Azerbaijani heating supply operator to buy electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 17 December 20:56
Iran for the first time to inject chemicals into gas wells
Oil&Gas 17 December 20:55
Azerbaijan becomes member of Asia Pacific Tourism Association
Tourism 17 December 20:53
Opening of railway route in Uzbekistan to be mulled through Azerbaijan’s participation
Transport 17 December 20:49