U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes

12 January 2020 02:21 (UTC+04:00)

The United States and China have agreed to restart semi-annual talks aimed at resolving economic disputes between the two countries, a process abandoned at the start of the Trump administration as a trade conflict between the countries escalated, Trend reports citing Reuters.

An official familiar with the deliberations said the resumption of the U.S. China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue will be announced on Jan. 15 as part of the signing of a Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China.

The restart of the meetings was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The regular meetings will provide a forum for steady, high-level conversation between the world’s two largest economies separate from the sometimes rocky negotiations over their trade relationship.

The sessions will likely be lead by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

The two sides have been embroiled in a trade war for well over a year, with the use of import tariffs by both sides upending global supply chains and dealing a blow to business confidence.

The twice-yearly Strategic Economic Dialogue began under former President George W. Bush as a way for the world’s two largest economic powers to manage the growing array of issues that arose between them as China’s economy and its exports to the U.S. expanded rapidly in the early 2000s.

It was continued under President Barack Obama and initially by President Donald Trump as well. The first round of what the Trump administration renamed the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue was held in July, 2017.

But the regular sessions, sprawling affairs often criticized as heavy on process and light on tangible outcomes, were abandoned as the Trump administration moved toward a more confrontational approach to China that relied on the use of tariffs to pressure the country into economic concessions.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey's car exports to China down in 2019
Turkey 11 January 14:08
China will not cut new energy vehicle subsidies in July
China 11 January 13:48
Which country is Uzbekistan's largest lender?
Business 11 January 12:27
Mercedes-Benz to build smart brand cars with Geely in China's Xi'an
Europe 11 January 10:01
U.S. regulator seeks to fine Boeing $5.4 million for defective parts on 737 MAX planes
US 11 January 07:01
China says one person dead in outbreak of newly discovered virus
China 11 January 05:29
Latest
French PM offers concession to unions over pension reform
Europe 03:19
Thousands protest against Poland's plan to discipline judges
Europe 01:33
Niger army base attack death toll rises to at least 89: security sources
Other News 11 January 23:40
Azerbaijan is among best countries of 2019
Politics 11 January 22:49
Sri Lanka records highest number of elephant deaths in 2019
Other News 11 January 22:28
Central Bank forecasts Uzbekistan's 2020 inflation rate
Finance 11 January 21:21
2 U.S. soldiers killed in S. Afghanistan's explosion
Other News 11 January 20:19
Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China
Other News 11 January 19:26
Azerbaijani border posts, military vehicles intensively shelled by Armenian Armed Forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11 January 18:37